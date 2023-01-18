Man faces 8 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Miami’s Liberty City

Police officers arrested Hakeem Lanier on Tuesday in Miami for his role in a Jan. 12 shooting in Liberty City.

MIAMI – Detectives accused Hakeem Lanier of shooting at a mother and her children while they were on their way to school earlier this month in Miami. He appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday.

Police officers responded at about 8:20 a.m., on Jan. 12, to Northwest 51 Terrace, between 17 and 18 avenues in Miami’s Liberty City after a ShotSpotter detected six gunshots were fired.

The mother told police officers she heard an argument before the gunman started to fire in their direction and she and her children had to run for their lives, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses allegedly saw Lanier, 31, standing near a light pole holding a black handgun. Police officers arrested Lanier at about 5 p.m., on Tuesday, and questioned him.

Lanier told police that he thought his mother was in danger over a conflict between neighbors, he saw a gun, and then heard gunfire, so he fired back, according to the arrest report.

Lanier was booked shortly before 1 a.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is being held without bond on eight counts of attempted murder, discharging a gun in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.