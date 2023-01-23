Mother grateful things didn’t end up worse after 9-year-old was shot on I-95

A frightened South Florida mother has been trying to comfort her two young girls after they fell victim to a shooting on busy I-95.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A frightened South Florida mother has been trying to comfort her two young girls after they fell victim to a shooting on busy I-95.

One of the girls was struck by a bullet before the alleged gunman opened fire on another vehicle, killing a beloved teacher.

The mother of those young girls, ages nine and five, spoke to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe but asked that her identity not be revealed.

She said this was the first time she’s spoken about the incident since it happened.

“I have been so traumatized that I haven’t been able to speak about it all,” she said.

It was late November when the shooting occurred.

They were in the car with their uncle when they almost lost their lives.

“Those bullets were very, very close,” she said.

Her 9-year-old daughter was shot in the foot.

Authorities have charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, who detectives say is the man who opened fire on two different cars from his car while on I-95.

The suspect gave no apparent reason at all for the shooting.

The mother says her children are still dealing with the horror of what happened.

“They go crazy as soon as they see a highway, they go crazy,” she said, adding, “I thank god every day, I trust him I believe in him. He saved my children and I will forever be grateful.”