Boston Holocaust Museum to use survivor hologram to recount experience

MIAMI – A Holocaust survivor who knows he won’t be around forever is making it his mission so that future generations hear about history from survivors like him, long after he is gone.

David Schaecter, 93, survived four concentration camps between the ages of 11 and 15 and wants the public to learn about its history ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Schaecter was in Miami on Tuesday, recounting his experience with Local 10 News.

“Children need to know the history and need to know there’s is so much ugliness that exists,” he said.

In October 2025, a planned Holocaust museum along Boston’s historic Freedom Trail will feature a hologram-like museum exhibit and a 4 to 7-minute video on Schaecter’s life.

Jody Kipnis, co-founder of the Boston Holocaust Museum, told Local 10 News reporter Joseph Ojo that she was shocked to hear what Schaecter had gone through.

“David said to us, ‘hear me, listen to me and tell my story’ and it sent shivers up my spine,” Kipnis said.

Over five days, Schaecter will be asked 1,000 questions. Those answers will be recorded and the responses will be used in real-time to let museum visitors feel as though they are having a real-life conversation with a Holocaust survivor.

“This technology enables us to continue that dialogue well beyond the natural life of survivors,’ said Dr. Michael Berenbaum, Senior Consultant at Boston Holocaust Museum.

With a rise in antisemitism across the country, many say Boston could use a Holocaust museum to preserve memories.

Schaecter’s story will be the voice for many who can no longer speak and others are hoping this will influence the city of Miami to build a museum of its own.

“Making people aware--this is what I think I was destined to do,” said Schaecter.