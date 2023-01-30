New diverging diamond interchange opens up along I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. – State officials opened a new diverging diamond interchange along Interstate 95 in South Florida Monday morning.

The new interchange is located at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton.

A diverging diamond interchange, or DDI, forces two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road.

“This limits the number of traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic,” according to the Florida Department of Transportation. “The lanes then change back to the right side of the road. Benefits of the DDI include improved traffic operations, increased safety, and enhanced accessibility for all users.”

Diverging diamonds aren’t new to South Florida. For instance, one opened up on the Dolphin Expressway back in 2018.

Construction on the new Boca Raton interchange began in March 2021, according to FDOT.

Police will be out at the new interchange to monitor traffic and make sure