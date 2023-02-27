Hearing to be held after state asks judge to reconsider tossing case against nursing home administrator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing is being held Monday in Broward County after the state filed a motion for reconsideration following Broward County Judge John Murphy’s decision last week to toss the case against a former nursing home administrator charged with nine counts of manslaughter.

Murphy dropped the charges Friday against Jorge Carballo, who was charged after 12 patients died in 2017 at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills following Hurricane Irma.

The nursing home lost power to its chiller, disabling the air conditioning.

Carballo was accused of not properly caring for his residents, not moving them out of the facility and then going home.

Two weeks into the trial, the judge agreed with a defense motion to acquit Carballo, saying the state never explained why charges were dropped against the other three co-defendants.

The defense also argued that the state never proved gross negligence.

In its motion, the state cited two other cases when arguing that the jury is “entitled to conclude from the evidence that the defendant’s conduct constituted culpable negligence irrespective of foreseeability,” and stated that the decision to remove the patients from harm “is not a medical decision,” but one Carballo could have and should have made as the administrator of the nursing home.

READ: FULL MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION: