Ben Crump announces federal civil lawsuit against Hollywood after police shooting paralyzes man

Michael Ortiz was shot by Hollywood police in July of 2021 and paralyzed from the waist down. Police say the officer meant to grab a taser but instead shot Ortiz with a gun.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump held a news conference Wednesday at the Broward Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale to announce a federal civil case after a police shooting paralyzed a man in Hollywood.

Martin Ortiz said he called 911 on July 3, 2021, to ask for help during a mental health emergency and Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel and officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to his apartment.

“My mom’s and my life got destroyed,” Ortiz, 43, said.

Surveillance video shows Hollywood police officers restraining Ortiz and placing him on the ground, according to Crump. Attorney Hunter Shkolnik, Crump’s co-counsel, said a police officer then shot Ortiz in the back while he was handcuffed, naked, and unarmed.

“You don’t shoot a man who is on the ground naked,” Shkolnik said.

The city claimed the police officer had meant to grab his Taser and not his gun. Crump and Shkolnik said the officer was trained and should have known it was his gun.

“Officers have to be held to a higher standard,” Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, Crump’s co-counsel, said.

Shkolnik said Ortiz owes the local hospital about $3 million.

“His family deserves to be able to give him the best quality of help that anybody could ask for,” said Crump, who recently accepted the NAACP’s Social Justice Impact Award.

Robinson said Ortiz’s misdemeanor case in Broward County is still pending, so the judge, in that case, has to approve the public release of the surveillance video.

