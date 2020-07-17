Ben Crump shows Black Lives Matter protester support after Miami arrest

MIAMI – Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump accused Miami police officers on Thursday of targeting Noura Fahmy for her work as a protest organizer.

The video showing Noura Fahmy’s arrest on Wednesday contradicted the officer’s account in the arrest report. The video shows Fahmy was on the sidewalk walking along Biscayne Boulevard.

“She was walking with her signs & officers arrested her,” Crump wrote on Twitter. “Police can’t stop you from peacefully protesting. This is harassment and a violation of 1st amendment rights!”

The officer reported she was refusing to move to the sidewalk and was blocking traffic on Biscayne Boulevard when she was arrested.

Fahmy disputes the officer’s claim: Fahmy “did not move, at which time she was given a lawful command to move to the sidewalk in which she still willfully refused and continued to walk down the street.”