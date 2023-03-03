Woman accused of running over boyfriend with purple Hummer in Miami

MIAMI – A woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday to face charges in two cases including running over her boyfriend of six months.

During the hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer read a report accusing Kinyata James of driving a purple Hummer when she struck her boyfriend and drove away.

According to the arrest report, James and her boyfriend argued over money on Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami’s East Little Havana, so he decided to walk away westbound on West Flagler Street near 10 Avenue.

The man accused James of hitting him with the Hummer and dragging him with it until he fell to the ground. A doctor reported that the man was being discharged from Jackson Memorial Hospital and needed rehabilitation, according to the arrest report.

Glazer ordered James to stay away from the victim in the case.

Police officers arrested James at about 3:10 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Baltic Hotel, at 7643 Harding Ave., in Miami Beach, and Miami-Dade corrections booked her at about 7:15 p.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remained on Thursday evening, records show.

James is facing charges of aggravated battery and of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. She is also facing charges of cocaine possession and engaging in prostitution.