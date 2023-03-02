Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s Miami-Dade house, tries to kill her new boyfriend, prosecutor says

MIAMI – A man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of a shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s house while trying to kill her new boyfriend.

Antonio Brown fired his weapon at the home while his ex-girlfriend, her father, her daughter, and her new boyfriend were inside on Jan. 21, according to prosecutors and police.

The new boyfriend walked outside of the house and Brown, 34, shot at him several times, and damaged the home, so he later texted his ex-girlfriend offering to pay for the damages, according to prosecutors.

Brown was facing four counts of third-degree attempted murder and criminal mischief when he was arrested Wednesday. Glazer found probable cause for first-degree attempted murder, three counts of shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief.

Glazer also ordered corrections to hold Brown without bond for the first-degree attempted murder charge and set the bond for the other charges at $8,002. She also ordered him to stay away from the victims.

County court records show he was arrested in 2021 for battery, possession of a controlled substance, and marijuana possession and in 2012 for strongarm robbery and battery. Prosecutors dropped all of the cases.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.