Two arrests made after man wields gun at newlywed couple

Southwest Ranches, FLA – Terrifying cell phone video shows a man wielding a gun at a newlywed couple and their wedding guests during a wedding reception at Cielo Farms in Southwest Ranches.

Wedding guests became frantic as a man began yelling at everyone to get out, while pointing a gun at several people.

“I look up and there’s a gun pointed at me. So, at this point I don’t know what to there, and I don’t know what he will do,” Jonathan Campo, the DJ and cousin of the bride, said.

Campo then told Local 10 the man became irate during the reception’s last song.

“He begins to wave it at everyone at the party telling us to all get out, get out, get out,” Campo said.

Aixa Figueroa said she watched in horror as she dialed 911.

“I was terrified. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be going home without a family member,” Figueroa said.

According to jail records, the gun wielding man is Miguel Albisu.

Florida Sunbiz lists him as being affiliated with the business.

Albisu is facing nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

A man named Christian Rafael was also arrested at the venue for battery and resisting arrest.

Local 10 reached out to Cielo Farms for comment, but have yet to receive a response.