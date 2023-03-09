Man attacks 2 with machete during neighbors’ dispute in Flagami, police say

MIAMI – A man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday after detectives accused him of attacking two men with a machete during a neighbors’ dispute in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

Endy Gomez left the crime scene before police officers arrived. A detective arrested the fugitive on Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 11 Avenue and 55 Street in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, according to the arrest report.

Gomez, who is turning 43 on Thursday, was swinging a machete when he chased two of his neighbors on Jan. 27, in the area of West Flagler Street and Southwest 63 Court, according to police.

One of the victims suffered several cuts on his left arm, the left side of his abdomen, and his right leg. Miami Fire Rescue took him to the Jackson West Medical Center, according to police

A witness told a detective on Feb. 21 that the man injured was attempting to disarm the attacker when Gonzalez’s wife intervened and took the machete away from him so he couldn’t hurt anyone else, according to police.

Gomez is facing two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. His criminal record in Miami-Dade County includes an arrest for battery in 2021.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered him to stay away from the victims and he was released on Wednesday on a $32,500 bond.