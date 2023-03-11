Shooter kills his mother, 3 others in Miami Lakes murder-suicide, source says

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The son of one of the victims killed in an apparent murder-suicide after five people were found shot dead in a home in Miami Lakes Friday morning has been identified as the shooter, a source told Local 10 News.

The discovery was made at a home located on Northwest 87th Court, near 148th Terrace.

Police said a call came in at 9:52 a.m. from a relative trying to locate a loved one.

After officers arrived, they searched and then entered the house through a window and discovered a person shot dead.

Police said they continued to clear the house, searched different rooms and found additional bodies, including the body of the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, three of the dead were women and two were men — including one who shot himself.

“They were able to find in one of the last bedrooms a male that was deceased from gunshot wounds, but it appears to be self-inflicted,” said Zabaleta.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect or victims.

However, a family member, Rolando Aguila, said his 34-year-old son and his 54-year-old ex-wife were among the five people who turned up dead on Friday inside a home in Miami Lakes.

By late Friday night, a team from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office had removed the bodies from the home. Neighbors said they didn’t hear the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.