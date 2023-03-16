Convicted felon refuses to surrender, fires at Miami-Dade officers, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami robbery suspect was with a one-year-old boy inside a bedroom when he fired his handgun at police officers, so they didn’t return fire, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Phillip Valcy-Charles was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday held without bond while facing charges for crimes detectives accused him of committing this week and in January, records show.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Valcy-Charles, a convicted felon with a criminal history in Broward County, at about 7 p.m., on Wednesday after he was hospitalized at the North Shore Medical Center in Pinewood, records show.

Before the shooting on Tuesday morning, police officers, who had a search warrant, ordered Valcy-Charles to walk out of his home in West Little River, and when he refused to they rushed inside and found him in a bedroom with his son, according to the police report.

No one was shot. Valcy-Charles eventually dropped the firearm, but he refused to talk to detectives who wanted to ask him about a burglary on Jan. 20 inside a 39th-floor apartment at the Aria on the Bay Condominium in Miami’s Edgewater, according to police.

The victim told detectives that he had walked out of his apartment to meet a friend when he saw two men coming out of the elevator, and one of them pulled out a gun, ordered him to get back into his apartment, and stole his jewelry, according to the arrest form.

One of the burglars zip-tied the victim’s hands and feet and after ransacking the apartment pistol whipped him on the back of the head — while the other placed a kitchen knife against his neck to demand more jewelry — before fleeing, according to the arrest form.

Surveillance video shows Valcy-Charles’s tattoos, detectives recovered his fingerprint on the front door of the Aria on the Bay building, his cell phone data corroborated his location, and they found him in possession of one of the stolen chains valued at about $120,000, according to police.

Phillip Valcy-Charles is being held without bond on Thursday at TGK in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

Before the burglary, which detectives also believe involved a valet attendant at the Aria on the Bay, The Florida Department of Corrections had released him on July 12, 2021, after crimes in Broward County.

Records show he was convicted of 2014 charges of burglary and grand theft, a 2015 charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an August 2019 charge of burglary, and an October 2019 charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

For his alleged crimes on Tuesday, Valcy Charles was facing nine counts of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, county records show.

For his alleged crimes in January, Valcy Charles was facing charges of armed burglary with assault or battery, robbery/home invasion with a firearm, and kidnapping/aggravated battery with a firearm, records show. He is being held without bond.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gonzalez contributed to this report.