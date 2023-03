MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A gardener was electrocuted Thursday while working in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the 19900 block of Northeast 22nd Court.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade police later confirmed that the victim had died at the hospital.

No other details were immediately released.