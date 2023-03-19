Florida Turnpike closed causing major traffic backup following crash in Miami Gardens

A serious crash shut down the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens Saturday night.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A major crash shut down the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, Miami Gardens police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue all responded to the scene near Northwest 215th Street.

Cell phone video obtained by Local 10 News showed the intense backups as cars turned around and headed in the opposite direction as they were unable to enter the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

Additional cell phone video showed what appeared to be a separate crash in the southbound lanes, near the same area of the initial Turnpike crash.

The highway has since reopened. There has been no word on any injuries.

Local 10 News has reached out to the aforementioned agencies working the crash for more information.