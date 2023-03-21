Publix plants native trees at Coral Springs sanctuary

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – You may see them behind the register or restocking shelves when you visit stores.

But last week, more than 7,500 Publix associates, across the grocery store chain’s seven-state operating area, stepped outdoors for the annual, week-long “Publix Serves.”

The associates volunteered at more than 200 organizations that focus on environmental sustainability, including parks and zoos.

“Since our founding, Publix has been committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, and that extends to protecting and preserving our environment,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “We’re proud to do good together for the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources.”

Last Thursday, Publix President Kevin Murphy, along with several associates, visited Sandy Ridge Sanctuary in Coral Springs, where they removed dead foliage and planted native trees to contribute to the natural preservation of the area.

In addition to volunteer opportunities, Publix has contributed upwards of two million dollars to Everglades conservation and to support fisheries and aquaculture improvement projects.