BSO issues reminder after being inundated with non-emergency 911 calls due to weather

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to not call 911 for non-emergencies as its Regional Communications Division is being inundated with calls about the inclement weather.

The non-emergency BSO phone number is 954-764-HELP (4357).

Drivers are urged to stay off the roadways until the flooding has subsided.

“If you must travel outside and find yourself stranded, do not call 911,” a BSO spokesperson said Thursday. “Call a tow truck company.”

