Broward middle school evacuated due to bomb threat

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A middle school in Broward County was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, school district officials confirmed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd confirmed that deputies responded to Pompano Beach Middle School, located at 310 NE Sixth St., around 9 a.m.

He said students were initially evacuated to Kester Park, but have since been moved to a nearby school.

“All students and staff are safe,” a Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman said in an email to Local 10 News. “Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the evacuation and is conducting a thorough investigation into the threat.”

Codd confirmed that BSO’s Bomb Squad and BSO’s Threat Management Unit are on campus investigating.

The roadways around the school have been closed due to the ongoing investigation, he said.

The school principal sent the following message to parents and guardians:

“Pompano Beach Community,

We have received an anonymous tip of a bomb threat to Pompano Beach Middle School. All staff and students have been safely evacuated. Local law enforcement is investigating the threat and when we have more information we will be in touch.”