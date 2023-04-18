Miami-to-Orlando: Brightline set to unveil Orlando station this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Miami-to-Orlando Brightline route is one step closer to opening to the public, as the high-speed rail company gets ready to reveal its finished Orlando station on Thursday.

According to a press release, the train station at the Orlando International Airport is now complete.

In February, the company received “Bright Orange 2″ which completes the Brightline fleet of 10 trains.

In preparation for the route, Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

In March, a $100 million, 62-acre facility south of Orlando International Airport, began commissioning new Brightline trains and servicing existing trains. Brightline also said that the work on the planned Miami-to-Orlando route is 90% complete, and that it expects to begin to offering service during the second quarter of this year.