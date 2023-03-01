Brightline continues high-speed tests for Miami to Orlando route

ORLANDO, Fla. – New Brightline trains will be on the track for testing in preparation for service between South and Central Florida.

According to a release, testing for the trains will begin on Wednesday between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.

The trains will be running at a maximum speed of 125 miles-per-hour along the 35-mile route which runs parallel to the Beachline Expressway in Orange and Brevard Counties.

The testing will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily and testing will continue throughout the spring.

Brightline has conducted high-speed testing in other parts of Florida in the last two months.

Last week the “Bright Orange 2″ train arrived in Orlando after a 10-day cross-country journey from the Siemens facility in Sacramento, California.

It the last of five new trains to arrive in Florida in the past 18 months in preparation for the opening of the Brightline Orlando station.

The high-speed rail company said its Orlando construction project is 90% complete, and is expected to begin operating later this year.