Report: Brightline station at Walt Disney World canceled

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plans to open a Brightline station at Disney Springs have been canceled, according to a report in the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline already has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and a stop at Orlando International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The high-speed rail service was plannning to add a link between Orlando International Airport and Disney Springs, but it’s expected to go to tourist-heavy International Drive instead. An extension to Tampa is the next step in connecting 70 percent of the state’s population by Brightline.

Earlier this month, Brightline received a grant from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant Program. The funding will go toward Central Florida’s Sunshine Corridor and Brightline’s proposed Tampa to Orlando intercity passenger rail project.

The grant award, combined with up to $15,875,000 in contributing funds from Brightline, will result in a $31,750,000 total investment. The grant application received substantial community and bipartisan support.