FIRST LOOK: Brightline unveils plans for station in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station will be another attraction to look forward to in Orlando later this year. The railway company is giving riders a peek at its new station at Orlando International Airport.

The station will be three-stories tall, and will give passengers access to trains by escalator or elevators. These platforms are 1,000 feet long and will accommodate a train with four coaches and two locomotives that will transport guests on the Orlando to Miami route in just over three hours.

Brightline offers two classes of service, SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service, will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

All guests will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations at every seat. There will be 87 big screen televisions and a children’s play area.

Last week, Universal Orlando Resort filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres to build, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the Orange County Convention Center.

Once completed, possibly as soon as 2030, the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

The current SunRail route doesn’t have any stops at the airport or in Orlando’s tourism district.

The new line also will connect residents and visitors to Brightline, the privately run intercity rail line currently serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.