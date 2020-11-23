Miami to Disney? Brightline announces station that would connect South Florida to Mickey Mouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – South Floridians may eventually have a quicker way to get to Walt Disney World.

Brightline and Disney announced Monday an agreement for the higher-speed passenger train to build a station at Disney Springs, the shopping and entertainment complex at the Central Florida resort.

The project is pending local government approval.

Brightline already has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and a stop at Orlando International Airport is expected to be completed in 2022, the company says. A timeline for the station at Disney Springs was not immediately announced.

Brightline also has plans to extend from Orlando to Tampa, and to add stations in Boca Raton, Aventura and at PortMiami.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” Brightline’s president Patrick Goddard said in a statement. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

In the same news release, the president of Walt Disney World Resort Jeff Vahle said: “We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests.”

