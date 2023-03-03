WATCH: Brightline trains blast across Central Florida at 130 miles per hour during rigorous testing

NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. – With the long-awaited Miami-to-Orlando route starting in just months, Brightline continues important speed testing.

Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County on Thursday.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

“This is certainly new and different from the standpoint that we are certifying track for over 168 miles between West Palm Beach and Orlando,” said Katie Mitzner from Brightline.

The tests help engineers become familiar with the tracks, while also testing the train’s brakes and other functions at the planned travel speed of 125 miles per hour.

Brightline has said that the work on the planned Miami-to-Orlando route is 90% complete, and that it expects to begin to offering service during the second quarter of this year.