Brightline reveals critical $100M piece to Miami-to-Orlando route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline has unveiled its train maintenance facility in Orlando.

The $100 million, 62-acre facility south of Orlando International Airport, has begun commissioning new Brightline trains and servicing existing trains.

According to the railway company, it will be used around the clock when Brightline opens its Orlando station this year.

The company said it will employ 175 workers including engineers, conductors, technicians and inspectors.

“This world-class facility has everything under one roof to maintain our trains, will provide highly paid highly skilled jobs to the region and will be a bustling hub for train maintenance, maintaining eight of our 10 trains here nightly,” said Executive President of Infrastructure, Michael Cegelis.

The Basecamp, which takes up the length of two football fields will include:

• Truck Shop: where coach and locomotive trucks can be disassembled, cleaned, and rebuilt for additional use

• Parts Warehouse: an 11,000 sq. ft., 3-story tall parts shop

• Two Fueling Islands and a Sand Island: an 80,000-gallon biodiesel fuel farm

• Train Wash Facility: can wash a 4-coach train and two locomotives in 15 minutes, using 75 percent recycled water

Earlier this month, Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

Brightline has said that the work on the planned Miami-to-Orlando route is 90% complete, and that it expects to begin to offering service during the second quarter of this year.