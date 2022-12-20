Brightline opens 2 brand new South Florida stations

AVENTURA, Fla. – Dignitaries cut the ribbons for two brand new Brightline stations in South Florida on Tuesday, adding them to the growing rail network, which already stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The Aventura station is located off Biscayne Boulevard, across from Aventura Mall, while the Boca Raton station is 101 NW 4th St., near Mizner Park.

“We’ve been talking about this for years about what a game changer Brightline would be for our community,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said. “We’re going to be reaping the benefit of this day for years. This is a historic moment for Boca Raton.”

As for whether added stops will slow service down, Brightline says it’s running trains that stop at Aventura and Boca Raton every two hours, while trains that go from Miami to Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach will run hourly.

Service at the two new stations officially begins on Wednesday.