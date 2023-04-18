School principal faces felony charge of sexual misconduct in Broward

Tracy Michelle Smith was arrested on Monday in Broward and released on a $25,000 bond.

The head of the Xceed Preparatory Academy in Coral Springs is facing a felony charge in Broward County over alleged sexual misconduct with a student at the private school.

Prosecutors filed the case against Tracy Michelle Smith on Tuesday and she is facing a charge of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure, a second-degree felony.

Coral Springs police officers arrested Smith, 43, of Boynton Beach, on Monday after a student in the 10th grade reported on April 13 that she had sexually molested him.

”The allegations resulting in Ms. Smith’s arrest yesterday came as a complete shock to everyone at the school,” Attorney Brian Bieber, who represents Xceed, said in a statement adding Smith had worked at the school for about three years.

According to the school’s profile of Smith, she had an “almost 20-year” career in education, and she had served as an administrator, academic coach, instructor, and program manager at both public and private schools.

Smith also had experience as an elementary and middle school teacher and had been nominated for “Teacher of the Year” after earning a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Florida State University.

A judge set Smith’s bond at $25,000. Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara R. Duffy is presiding over the case.

This is a developing story.