Volunteers taking donations to help Fort Lauderdale residents badly impacted by historic flooding

Donations being collected for Broward residents impacted by historic flooding.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Warren Sturman went door-to-door on Sunday, speaking to residents impacted by last week’s historic flooding.

Several families are still reeling after the floods and they still need help.

“It break my heart to see my neighbors, they lost everything,” said resident Gail Brault.

Officials and volunteers have been collecting and organizing donations for those who desperately need all kinds of items after losing so much in the flooding.

“What we need is nonperishable food, water, pet food, clothes, cleaning supplies, baby formula, food and diapers,” said Kerry Ann Parsons, who is heading donation efforts.

More volunteers and donations are needed.

This as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will request a Major Disaster Declaration for Broward County. If it gets granted by the White House, the Major Disaster Declaration will provide a wide range of federal assistance programs to the county.

For more information about volunteering or donating, click here.