Feds detain 4 migrants from Iraq after boat arrival in Miami Beach

MIAMI – Four migrants from Iraq arrived at Miami Beach by boat on Friday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The migrants abandoned the boat on the beach, north of Collins Park, at 2100 Collins Ave., and the W South Beach, a luxury hotel, near the Miami Beach Boardwalk.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, who is based out of South Florida described the incident as a “suspected maritime smuggling event,” and reported it was under investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

