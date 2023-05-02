Video captures 2 porch pirates stealing from outside Miami home in broad daylight

Authorities are searching for a pair of porch pirates seen swiping packages from the front door of a Miami home.

It happened in broad daylight on Sunday

“I just want to put them on blast not to do this no more,” said homeowner Kiana Jackson.

The two women seen in the video walked right up to the home and helped themselves, one wearing a pink top and jeans with her hair put up in a bun, and the other in a purple top with pink leggings and dreads.

“I saw on the camera that they circled around a few times,” said Jackson.

They were riding in a small white SUV in the area of Northwest 8th Avenue and 46th Street in Miami.

“Somebody knows who they are,” said Jackson.

When she got home from work, Jackson was looking for three packages after receiving a notice from Amazon that they had been delivered.

“So when I got home, I saw I only had one here, so I’m like ‘OK, two are missing, so where’s the rest,’” she said.

The crooks were caught on video taking two of Jackson’s three large packages.

“You don’t have expect somebody is going to enter your property and steal your things,” she said.

The single mother of two told Local 10 News she’s angry.

“I was upset because I work hard for my money,” Jackson said.

More than getting her stuff back, she wants the crooks exposed and for her neighbors to be on the lookout.

“There’s plenty of jobs out there to get,” she said. “Go work for what you need.”

Anyone who thinks they recognize the women in the video are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.