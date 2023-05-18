‘I just heard a kaboom’: Listen to 911 calls placed after deadly Hollywood plane crash

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police released 911 calls Thursday following a deadly plane crash on a busy street during the lunch hour Wednesday.

The plane crashed on North Park Road, near a popular shopping center, and then burst into flames.

(Listen to calls below.)

Callers described hearing an explosion as the plane hit the ground.

“I’m on North Park Road right in front of Target and looks like a small airplane just crashed in the road on Park,” one caller told a dispatcher, later telling her: “I just heard a kaboom.”

She later said she “heard a loud boom and it immediately engulfed in flames.”

One caller is overheard expressing shock to fellow bystanders.

“Oh f---. I saw when it crashed,” he says. “Oh my God. Oh f---.”

A number of other callers reported the incident.

“It just blew up, but it feels like it’s gonna blow up again,” another caller told a dispatcher.

Listen to the calls (contains brief graphic language):