1 dead, 2 injured during Broward shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man died and two were injured after a shooting, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday morning.
The shooting was at about 10:30 p.m., on Friday in Broward County, and fire rescue personnel took the three men to the hospital, according to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue, also known as Branch Ely, between 19 and 20 streets, in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, east of Interstate 95.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.
