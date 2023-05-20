1 dead, 2 injured during Broward shooting

A Friday night shooting in Pompano Beach killed a man and injured two others, the Broward Sheriff's Office reported on Saturday morning.

The shooting was at about 10:30 p.m., on Friday in Broward County, and fire rescue personnel took the three men to the hospital, according to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue, also known as Branch Ely, between 19 and 20 streets, in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, east of Interstate 95.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

