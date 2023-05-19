New Yorker lures man in search of affordable Florida rental into ride from hell, records show

Anthony “Tony” Hernandez. was at the Broward County main jail on Friday after deputies arrested him in St. Lucy County earlier this month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was nighttime in a remote area in western Broward County where the Everglades freshwater swamp meets with wet prairie. A man and a woman were stars gazing near a ramp for airboats when suddenly someone crawled out of the dark water.

That’s what the duo told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after helping a 66-year-old man who told them he wasn’t clear on how he had ended up in the alligator and snake-infested water of the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, court records show.

“As he came ashore, his wallet containing $900 ... cell phone .... had been taken,” Detective Armando Enrique wrote in his April 24 application for an arrest warrant.

Enrique, an experienced detective with the BSO robbery unit, had identified the suspect who had attacked the victim in March as Anthony “Tony” Hernandez, a 41-year-old New Yorker, records show.

From a hospital, during the investigation, the victim told a detective that Hernandez and Anna De Rosa, 41, had persuaded him to get into a black Kia Soul in St. Lucy County, records show.

The victim believed they were going to visit a bedroom that was up for rent in Palm Beach County, according to the warrant for Hernandez’s arrest that Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III signed on April 25.

The victim said he trusted Hernandez enough to hand over a $400 cash deposit and remembered De Rosa did not get out of the car during the beating, which he later learned had caused a traumatic brain injury that affected his memory, according to the warrant.

Deputies arrested Hernandez, who is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, on May 9 in St. Lucy County, court records show. He was at the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday pending a trial for the March 17 crimes, BSO jail records show.

Broward prosecutors filed a case against him on May 10 for robbery, a second-degree felony, and aggravated battery of a person who is 65 years old or older, a first-degree felony.

This wasn’t the first time Hernandez, who was born in New York City and has Florida connections, had been accused of committing violent crimes in St. Lucy and Broward counties.

During the investigation, detectives found De Rosa had been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Hernandez in St. Lucy County, according to the arrest warrant. Broward County records show Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him in 2002 for child abuse and child neglect.

Broward Circuit Judge Thomas J. Coleman is presiding over Hernandez’s pending new case.