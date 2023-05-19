Police on Opa-locka gang life: Gun battle may send drive-by shooting convict to prison for 3rd time

Lorenzo Shine is being held in jail without bond in Miami-Dade County, as he faces charges for alleged crimes in Miami Gardens and Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Lorenzo Shine is known in the streets of northern Miami-Dade County as “Du Du” or “Blaze.” Over the years his reputation also earned him the street moniker “Shine Murda,” records show.

At 30 years old, detectives in Opa-locka have come to know Shine as a gang member who has wasted years of his life in Florida jails and prisons and could face many more behind bars, records show.

Shine was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday held without bond, and it took detectives from the Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, and Hollywood police departments to put him there, records show.

Shine’s Florida Department of Corrections file had a promise: Had he stayed out of trouble, his probation would have ended in 2027. But detectives reported he returned to Opa-locka — where for decades gang feuds have erupted into fusillades of bullets time and time again.

Before Shine was even born, Opa-locka’s Wall gang was already fighting turf wars. He was 5 when the feds arrested a man known as the “Mayor of Opa-locka” because he was the city’s main heroin and cocaine supplier.

Shine was a teen when the feds caught 33 alleged members of the Young and Holsey gangs. He was 18 when Miami-Dade police officers arrested him for burglary, and grand theft of a vehicle, records show.

Even some of the city of employees got caught up in crime. Shine was 19 when the feds accused a police captain of being a Back Blues gang member. The feds would later find public corruption ran deep.

Just before his 21st birthday, police officers arrested Shine for armed burglary and robbery, records show. And before his conviction, he got arrested for another armed burglary and a probation violation, records show.

Shine was later sent to a Florida prison until his release on June 16, 2018, records show. But it didn’t take long for him to make headlines. He was involved in a drive-by shooting that nearly killed two football players.

Shine allegedly confessed to his involvement in the Opa-locka shooting that injured Florida International University’s Mershawn Miller, an offensive guard, and Anthony Jones, a running back, records show.

Both survived and the NFL went on to refer to the case as the “Miami Miracle.” Shine went back to prison in 2019 until corrections freed him last year, but it didn’t take him long for him to turn into a fugitive, records show.

Just about three months later, the 6-foot, 2-inch tall convicted felon, who weighs about 200 pounds, was injured in the leg when an argument turned into a shootout that police say put others’ lives at risk, records show.

A confidential informant and surveillance videos at the scene of the Opa-locka shootout and at the Memorial Hospital in Hollywood helped detectives to identify Shine as a suspect, according to an arrest report.

On Friday, Shine was facing seven charges in two pending Miami-Dade County court cases and he had two warrant cases, one for a probation violation and the other for reckless driving, according to jail and court records.

Prosecutors filed a new case against Shine on Thursday with two charges after a Miami-Gardens police arrest and a new case on Friday with five charges for the latest shooting near the Amazon warehouse in Opa-locka.

For the Miami Gardens case, police officers arrested Shine on Tuesday and he was facing charges of third-degree grand theft and resisting an officer without violence, records show.

For the Opa-locka case, police officers rearrested Shine on Wednesday and he was facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in public.

Shine’s arraignment hearing is set at 9:30 a.m., on June 7 before Miami-Dade Circuit Juge Zachary James, who is presiding over both cases.

Read the arrest form in the new Opa-locka case