Rapper Trina to hold free Miami ‘Welcome to Suga Land’ in honor of slain niece

Rapper Trina is hosting an event on Saturday in Miami's Liberty City to honor her slain 17-year-old niece Toni Chester, also known as “Baby Suga."

MIAMI – Rapper Trina is back home in South Florida to hold “The Welcome to Suga Land,” a free Trina Day event to raise awareness about the effects of gun violence, on Saturday, in Miami.

The rapper is hosting the event in honor of her 17-year-old niece Toni Chester, also known as “Baby Suga,” who died after a shooting about 10 months ago in Liberty City.

The rapper’s nightmare was on July 20, 2002. Police officers responded to the area of Northwest 62 Street and 13 Avenue and found her beloved niece dead. Two others were injured, police said.

Trina’s event is near the crime scene from 1 to 6 p.m., along Northwest 15 Avenue, which Miami police officers will close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Northwest 63 to 65 streets.

The rapper attended a 99 JAMZ event on Wednesday and is scheduled to mark the anniversary of Exchange Miami, a nightclub in Miami Beach, on Thursday night. King of Diamonds, a nightclub in northwest Miami-Dade, is hosting her after-party on Saturday night.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.