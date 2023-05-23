Man accused of sexual assault at Miami bar worked security despite history of arrests

Miami police officers arrested Luigi Cavani on Sunday and he appeared in bond court on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A man who was accused of a sexual assault at a Miami bar’s restroom appeared in bond court on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Police officers arrested Luigi Cavani on Sunday over the alleged attack at the Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar near the corner of Southwest First Avenue and 11 Street in Brickell. He appeared before Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer who ordered him to stay away from the victim.

A representative for the bar released a statement on Instagram reporting the man arrested was working at the bar on Friday night, and he was an employee of a security company that the bar will no longer be contracting.

Before working on security at the bar, Cavani had an arrest record in and out of Florida, records show.

Last year, on Dec. 31, Doral police officers arrested Cavani for giving false information to a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop and there was a felony warrant from out of state, county court records show.

Luigi Cavani was arrested in 2021 in Charleston County, South Carolina. His arrest record also includes cases in Pinellas County, Fla. (Charleston County records)

In Charleston County, South Carolina, Cavani was arrested on May 22, 2021, for resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer, and the case closed in February, records show.

In Pinellas County, in west Florida, Cavani was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana, a controlled substance in 2020, when his home address was in St. Petersburg, records show.

Cavani also had a history of Pinellas County arrests for driving under the influence in 2019, domestic battery by strangulation in February 2020, resisting arrest on April 2020, and domestic battery in July 2020.

For the Miami case, Cavani is facing a charge of sexual battery and Glazer set his bond at $25,000. Records show he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday night.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ariel Rodriguez is presiding over the case.

Florida arrest record

Pinellas County (.)

Out-of-state arrest record