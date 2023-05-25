At 20, man could face life in prison for 19-year-old man’s murder in Miami-Dade, records show

MIAMI – Anthony Garcia, who just turned 20 in December, is facing the possibility of life in prison after he was arrested over his alleged role in the murder of a 19-year-old man last year in northern Miami-Dade County.

Garcia, who is also known as Kado, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon held without bond after he appeared in Miami-Dade court.

Detectives reported evidence connects Garcia to the shooting that killed John Marcia about eight months ago in the Gladeview neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“MDPD forensic services bureau personnel tested the casings and found that they were fired by two different firearms,” Detective Danny Morales, who has four years of police experience, reported, according to an arrest warrant in the case.

A 19-year-old witness told police officers that Marcia “began clutching his neck” after the first shot, and he collapsed after the next two gunshots on Friday, Sept. 20, in an area west of the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 73 Street, records show.

ShotSpotter technology alerted police officers about three shots fired at about 5:45 p.m., and cell phone records show Garcia and Marcia were in contact before the shooting and Marcia’s death at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to the arrest warrant.

Prosecutors filed a weapons charge against Garcia after police officers arrested him on Jan. 5 in Miami, court records show. The case was open when he got arrested on Wednesday for second-degree murder, a first-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to life in prison, life on probation, and a $10,000 fine.