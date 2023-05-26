Miami Beach police officer to be sentenced in battery case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police Officer Kevin Perez is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after he was convicted of simple battery.

Perez faces up to a year in jail or 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

The incident that resulted in Perez’s arrest, along with four other officers, occurred on July 26, 2021, at the Royal Palm Hotel in Miami Beach.

Surveillance videos from that day show Dalonta Crudup, then 24, riding his scooter down an alley in South Beach and officers following him before his arrest at the nearby hotel.

Police said Crudup had struck an officer on a bicycle with his scooter on Ninth Street and Ocean Court.

The injured officer needed a brace and crutches, police said.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows a lieutenant stopping Crudup in the elevator at gunpoint.

It’s after Crudup was on the ground and cuffed that Perez kicked him, hit him and later slammed him to the ground, prosecutors said.

“I couldn’t move,” Crudup testified earlier this year. “Officers had their knees everywhere.”

Perez opted not to testify in his defense.

Sgt. Jose Perez, meanwhile, was found guilty in the same case, with adjudication withheld, meaning he was not formally convicted.

Officer Steven Serrano filed a motion to dismiss his case last week and charges have been dropped against Officers Robert Sabater and David Rivas.