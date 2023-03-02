Miami Beach police officer’s trial begins with opening statements after victim’s reluctancy to testify

MIAMI – Before a Miami Beach police officer’s trial opening statements could begin on Thursday in Miami-Dade County court, the judge had to deal with whether or not a fearful witness was going to testify.

Police Officer Kevin Perez is facing third-degree felony battery. The reluctant witness was Dalonta Crudup, who is the victim in the case and met with his public defenders to discuss the risks since he has three open cases.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, who is presiding over the case stemming from Crudup’s 2021 arrest, said it would be up to the witness to decide. Crudup eventually opted for testifying even though he won’t be able to exercise his Fifth Amendment right.

A jury of four men and four women, including two alternates, listened to the opening statements. Prosecutors asked them to “listen and look at the evidence” and Perez’s defense asked the jury to watch how Crudup “escalated his confrontation with police.”

In Miami-Dade, Crudup, who was visiting Miami Beach from Maryland, is facing a charge of fleeing and eluding police before the arrest that Perez was involved in. The other two unrelated pending cases are in Washington, D.C., and Kentucky.

Surveillance videos on July 26, 2021, show Crudup, then 24, riding his scooter down an alley in South Beach and officers following him before his arrest at the nearby Royal Palm Hotel, at 1545 Collins Ave., for running over an officer on a bicycle with his scooter on Ninth Street and Ocean Court, according to prosecutors.

The injured officer needed a brace and crutches, police said.

The potential witnesses in Miami Beach police officers' cases include Kahlid Vaughn, Dalonta Crudup and Sharif Cobb, who were arrested in 2021 in South Beach. The charges against Vaughn and Cobb were later dropped. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police officers also arrested Khalid Vaughn, 28, of New York, while he recorded Crudup’s arrest, which Miami-Dade County prosecutors later said included kicks and slamming Crudup’s head against the ground.

Police officers also arrested Sharif Cobb, 27, of New York, while he recorded Vaughn’s arrest. Officers arrested Vaughn and Cobb because of a local law that bans bystanders from standing within 20 feet of officers with the “intent to impede, provoke or harass.”

Miami-Dade County prosecutors later dropped the charges against Vaughn and Cobb and charged a group of police officers involved in the Royal Palm Hotel arrests.

Aside from Perez, prosecutors also initially charged police officers Jose Perez, who is not related to Perez; Robert Sabater; David Rivas; and Steven Serrano with misdemeanors and later upgraded the cases to felonies. The department suspended them without pay.

Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez took turns striking and kicking Crudup, according to prosecutors. Sabater tackled Vaughn and Rivas and Serrano punched him, according to prosecutors.

Last year, Sgt. Jose Perez, who had faced one count of third-degree felony battery, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to six months of probation before announcing his retirement.

Watch the interactive video narrated by Miami-Dade State Attorney

