5 Miami Beach police officers arraigned on battery charges for rough arrests

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Five Miami Beach police officers were arraigned Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery for the rough arrests of two men back in July.

The arraignment was virtual and the officers’ attorneys spoke on their behalf.

Those now-relieved-of-duty officers who are facing charges are Jose Perez, Kevin Perez, Robert Sabater, David Rivas and Steven Serrano.

According to authorities, officers were trying to stop a scooter rider for illegally parking and striking an officer before the incident occurred.

Surveillance video from inside the Royal Palm Hotel shows that man, Dalonte Crudup, running into the hotel when a lieutenant confronted him in the elevator with a gun.

Crudup dropped to the ground with his hands up.

After he was handcuffed, prosecutors say you can see Kevin Perez kicking Crudup in the head and slamming him to the ground. Jose Perez then kicks him again.

Part of the scene was recorded on a cellphone by Khalid Vaughn.

Prosecutors say the surveillance video shows Sabater tackling Vaughn and also shows Rivas and Serrano punching him.

Judge Stephanie Silver ultimately found probable cause to charge the law enforcement officers with battery.