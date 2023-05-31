Delaware man in and out of Broward jail since 2018 gets arrested again

Daniel Garton, of New Castle, has been in and out of Broward County jail for about five years, court records show. He was back in jail on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Daniel Garton, of New Castle, appeared in court on Wednesday after police officers arrested him on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale while he was on probation for two cases in Hollywood and Pompano Beach.

In 2018, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Garton for obstructing traffic. He had five criminal court cases in 2020, including a felony case in December, for corruption by threat against a public servant; attempting, soliciting, or conspiring to commit a crime, and criminal mischief, records show.

The cases were dropped, and deputies arrested Garton again on Jan. 25, 2021, on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and battery on a law enforcement officer. About a week later, a pre-trial services specialist reported he was living at the Broward Partnership Pompano Beach Center, at 1700 Blount Rd., on Feb. 2, 2021, records show.

On April 17, 2021, Garton was arrested again on burglary charges in Hollywood. A judge sentenced him to a 36-month probation period that was set to end on Aug. 29, 2025, according to his profile with the Florida Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, witnesses told police officers that Garton was masturbating in public on the beach at about 3:45 p.m., in the area of East Las Olas Boulevard and North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Garton was back at the Broward County main jail facing a charge of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Deputies were holding him without bond for probation violations for a burglary case and a battery on a law enforcement officer. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.