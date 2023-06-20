Police: 2 people injured in Miami Beach shooting that shut down Collins Avenue

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured following a shooting in Miami Beach.

It happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. along the 7300 block of Collins Avenue.

According to police, responding officers found two victims who had been shot.

They were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said a person believed to be involved in the shooting was detained, and that a gun was recovered.

Collins Avenue was shut down in both directions following the shooting as investigators worked the scene.

Anyone with information should call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.