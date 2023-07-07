BSO: Man drowns after jumping into Hallandale Beach canal during police pursuit

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is underway after authorities pulled a body from a canal in Hallandale Beach Friday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives were conducting a law enforcement operation emanating from the Coral Springs Police Department that involved bank jugging suspects, who were located in Hallandale Beach.

After two adult males fled from law enforcement, one man was taken into custody without incident, while the other individual fled into a body of water and was later found deceased in the water, authorities said.

Sky 10 flew over a home near Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Second Street around 4:15 p.m. where authorities pulled a body out of the water on an embankment that was covered with a yellow tarp.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where crime scene tape surrounded a pink house near Southwest 10th Terrace.

One resident described the scene as a heavy police presence surrounded the area.

“There were helicopters circling for hours, two or three, then a scuba diver came out and then I thought they were gonna search something maybe in the canal. But then shortly after, a stretcher pulled out and it seemed that they were possibly fetching out someone,” said one woman.

According to detectives, BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the individual’s death, and BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team is investigating the bank jugging incident.

“Bank jugging” refers to a scheme in which an offender or group of offenders follows bank customers suspected of having large quantities of cash as they leave banks or other financial institutions.

Authorities have not identified the deceased suspect or the man that was taken into custody.