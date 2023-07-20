New surveillance video shows deadly shooting inside Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Newly-obtained surveillance video showed the moments shots rang out inside a Florida City Walmart Wednesday.

The deadly shooting, which happened at around 3 p.m. at the chain’s location at 33501 South Dixie Highway, began with an altercation, according to police. Twenty-three-year-old Nathaniel Baez was killed and a 72-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The video shows a group gathered in an aisle near the front registers when a fight breaks out and a man begins shooting.

Authorities arrested the alleged gunman, 25-year-old Steve Lestin, of Homestead, on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. Lestin has no previous charges on his record and appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Thursday.

Lestin confessed to firing the shots, according to a police report.

They also charged Roberto Acevedo, 20, who sources say was a Walmart employee, and Jimari Hodge, 21, with misdemeanor battery. Both men are from Florida City.

Sources said Acevedo, joined by Lestin and Hodge, started the fight with the victims that eventually escalated into gunfire.

The shooting led to panic and chaos throughout the store. Walmart has not commented on the arrest of its employee.

In a statement released to Local 10 News, a spokesperson for Walmart said, in part:

“We are saddened by what happened in our Florida City store Wednesday, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. One associate has been suspended. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation. "

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.