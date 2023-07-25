Mother who stormed into Florida City school, hit son’s classmate with belt pleads guilty

pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of child abuse and trespassing in a school safety zone after entering her son’s private Christian school in Florida City and hitting his classmate, 13-year-old Nehemiah Johnson, with a belt.

MIAMI – Kady Sewell says she’s learned her lesson.

She offered a tearful apology.

“I would like to say sorry to the mom, sorry to her son as well,” Sewell said.

The May 2022 attack at Bethel Junior Academy, located at 32920 Redland Road, was caught on surveillance cameras.

After the attack, Nehemiah said Sewell’s son had bullied him and said the woman wanted to punish him over an altercation the two boys had earlier.

Nehemiah said she used a brown belt to strike him before she calmly walked out of the school. His mother, Zendre Pollard, said Sewell’s son had “fat-shamed” her son.

“Your honor, show Ms. Sewell it’s not OK,” Pollard told the judge Tuesday. “Her actions have consequences.”

Sewell will not face a felony conviction following her plea deal Tuesday. A judge sentenced her to one year of probation and anger management classes.

“I’m a little disappointed, but justice was served,” Pollard told Local 10 News after the verdict. “When our kids go to school, our kids need to be safe.”

“The lesson from this is to think before you act,” Sewell told Local 10 News outside of court.

Sewell has since moved to Polk County.