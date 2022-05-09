Mother leaves jail after being arrested for attacking student with belt at Miami-Dade school

A Miami-Dade woman leaves jail after being arrested for an attack on a student.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A woman who was captured on surveillance video striking a 13-year-old boy with a belt last week at a Florida City school was arrested Saturday and bonded out of jail the next day.

Kady Sewell, 33, had nothing to say to Local 10 News Sunday morning after she posted a $1,500 bond and left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Police say she’s the woman seen in surveillance video hitting a 13-year-old boy with a belt at Bethel Junior Academy in Florida City on Thursday morning.

The victim, Nehemiah Johnson, says the incident stemmed from a fight he got into with Sewell’s son, who he claims was bullying him and fat-shamed him.

(Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

In response, Nehemiah said he had picked up “the bully” and “dropped him.”

Police said Sewell was later captured on surveillance video going to the private Christian school and striking Nehemiah with a brown belt.

He suffered injuries to his lip and arm.

“It was hard to watch. I don’t want anybody’s child to go through anything like this. It was very hard to watch. I’m at the point where my child should have been protected,” the teen’s mother, Zendre Pollard, said. “How can a parent get that far and start swinging at my child?”

Sewell is facing a number of charges, including child abuse, interference at an educational institution and trespassing at a school.

A judge has also granted the victim a temporary restraining order against Sewell.

Representatives of Bethel Junior Academy declined to comment to Local 10 News, but Pollard said they did apologize to her in person. She, however, said she hasn’t heard from them since that apology.