Woman fights to keep her 2 dogs alive after attack she blames on county employee

A woman said she was grieving on Friday because Miami-Dade Animal Services wants to euthanize her two dogs after an attack in Miami.

MIAMI – Aura Cariño was in tears when she said 5-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Bella, the two dogs that recently attacked a local government employee, were like her babies.

Cariño said she is heartbroken because Miami-Dade Animal Services plans to euthanize the dogs after the attack on a code compliance worker in Miaimi’s Little Havana.

“For me, it has been a hard blow,” Cariño said in Spanish.

Miami-Dade Animal Services seized Mia and Bella in June after the Miami-Dade County employee was injured. One of the dogs took part of her ear.

“She unlocked the chain,” Cariño said adding the surveillance video shows a county employee opening the home’s front gate and failing to close it when she walked away.

Cariño ran behind the dogs to try to stop them and the county employee was able to run inside of the car

“The woman was to blame,” Cariño said about the county employee.

Cariño said the county also wants her to pay for her dogs’ euthanasia, but she plans to appeal the decision and is she is asking the public for help to cover the legal costs with contributions to a GoFundMe page.