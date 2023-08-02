Family to hold vigil for woman a year after murder in northwest Miami-Dade

A South Florida family is holding a vigil Tuesday for a woman who was dumped in an alleyway a year ago before being fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family is holding a vigil Wednesday for a woman who was dumped in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade a year ago before being fatally shot.

Wendy Daniel’s alleged killer remains behind bars.

Ron Adam Donaldson, who was 43 when Miami-Dade police arrested him soon after the Aug. 2, 2022, shooting, is charged with second-degree murder.

He is also charged with armed sexual battery in connection to a separate case from June 15, 2022.

According to authorities, Donaldson and Daniel, 25, arrived to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street in Donaldson’s gray sedan.

The area is known for prostitution activity, police said.

According to his arrest report, surveillance video shows Donaldson, who appeared to be nude, exiting the car from the passenger side, grabbing the partially nude victim as she tried to stand up and shooting her once in the head.

Police tracked him down at his Miami Beach apartment less than 24 hours later.

Donaldson worked as an insurance agent and unit supervisor for Bankers Life in its North Miami office and had no apparent criminal history before his arrest last year.

He was later fired from his job.

In August 2022, a police source said investigators believe he may be involved in at least five rapes in Miami-Dade County. Police confirmed at the time that they were working with other agencies to see if Donaldson was connected to other crimes.