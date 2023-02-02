New documents reveal what led to rape charge for suspect in alleyway killing

Ron Adam Donaldson, 44, is accused of shooting a woman in the head on Aug. 2, 2022, in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Court documents obtained by Local 10 News on Thursday reveal that a rape charge filed the day prior against the suspect accused in an August northwest Miami-Dade murder relates to an apparently separate incident nearly two months prior.

Ron Donaldson, 44, already faced a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Wendy Daniel, 25.

Donaldson, of Miami Beach, is accused of fatally shooting Daniel on Aug. 2 and leaving her partially nude body in an alleyway near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street.

According to police, the new charge stems from an armed sexual assault on June 15, just a few blocks away from where Donaldson is accused of shooting and killing Daniel.

The neighborhood, in the county’s West Little River area, was known for prostitution activity, police said after Daniel’s death.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was walking in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 90th Street when Donaldson approached her in a sedan. Police said she agreed to take a ride from Donaldson to a nearby gas station.

Donaldson then drove to the area of Northwest 91st Street and 25th Avenue, parked, pulled a gun on the woman and proceeded to rape her, the report states.

Police said the victim began to struggle, which caused Donaldson to get mad and get off of her.

According to the report, Donaldson then got back into the driver’s seat and made a chilling threat: “You’re going to see, b----.”

As Donaldson drove away, the victim opened the passenger’s side door, leaped out of the car and ran away, police said.

After Daniel’s murder, police sources told Local 10 News that Donaldson was a suspect in at least five rapes in Miami-Dade County.

The insurance agent had no apparent criminal history before August, when he was charged with second-degree murder.

In August, police said they were working with other agencies to see if Donaldson was connected to other crimes.