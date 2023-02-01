Rape charge added for suspect in northwest Miami-Dade alleyway slaying

Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, is accused of shooting a woman in the head on Aug. 2, 2022, in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a woman in northwest Miami-Dade in August and leaving her partially nude body in an alleyway is now charged with armed sexual battery, in addition to a preexisting second-degree murder charge.

Ron Adam Donaldson, who was 43 when Miami-Dade police arrested him soon after the shooting, was originally scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade bond court on the new charge Wednesday, but did not appear.

Donaldson is accused of killing Wendy Daniel, 25, on Aug. 2.

The new charge relates to an apparently separate armed rape at Northwest 26th Avenue and 91st Street on June 15, according to court documents obtained by Local 10 News on Thursday.

Wendy Daniel murder

Police said the two arrived to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street in Donaldson’s gray sedan.

The area is known for prostitution activity, police said. Surveillance video shows Donaldson, who also appeared to be nude, exiting the car from the passenger side, grabbing the victim as she tried to stand up and shooting her once in the head, a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report stated.

Wendy Daniel (WPLG)

Police tracked him down at his Miami Beach apartment less than 24 hours later.

Donaldson worked as an insurance agent and unit supervisor for Bankers Life in its North Miami office and had no apparent criminal history before August, when he was charged with second-degree murder.

He was later fired from his job.

In August, a police source said investigators believe he may be involved in at least five rapes in Miami-Dade County. Police confirmed at the time that they were working with other agencies to see if Donaldson was connected to other crimes.

Daniel’s mother told Local 10 News in August that she hoped Donaldson “goes to hell.”

“I hope the man that killed her dies and goes to hell!” Tiffany Williams said. “And I just want them to know in his family because he didn’t have to do my daughter or no other girl like he has done in the past. And I hope he gets consecutive life sentences and I hope he dies! I hope somebody kills him!”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the new charge relates to a separate case.